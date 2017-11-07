Luke hosts run clinic, maintains fit to fight Airmen

Physical fitness amongst Airmen plays a vital role in ensuring missions across the Air Force can be accomplished. Through regular testing and training, Airmen are expected to maintain specific standards to ensure they are fit to fight.



“The run clinic helps people understand what they are missing when they run,” said Sherri Biringer, 56th Force Support Squadron fitness specialist supervisor. “Some people just have run anxiety and they need to get out of their own heads.

I help them understand it's just running and when you become better at something, you stop worrying about it. We can analyze and try to fix the problem through the run clinic.”



Though the clinic focuses on running, that isn’t the only exercise being performed.



“I show Airmen how to do warm ups and cool down correctly,” Biringer said. “Plus, I have added a strength conditioning and cycle class to balance out cardio with strength.”



As the developer and head coach of the program, Biringer explained that the run clinic is normally scheduled to last six weeks but due to the extreme summer heat, the program has been condensed to a four week, high-intensity program. Participants start the program with a mock PT test and also end with one to gauge their final results.



“I have had Airmen take 30 seconds to over 3 minutes off of their run time and occasionally even more,” Biringer said. “I also have had people lose anywhere from 5 to 17 pounds. It depends on the individual and the effort they put into the program.”



Biringer said she holds all Airmen accountable during the program. From day one, she let’s all participants know that if they stop running, there will be a different exercise in store for them such as burpees or pushups.



“We have proven data that this program works,” Biringer said. “The only stipulation is that you have to put in the work.”



The run clinic will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the base track beginning at 5 a.m. Different segments of running, sit-ups and pushups will be included to incorporate all elements of the official Air Force PT test.



Airmen looking for more information or that want to participate in the program can contact the Fitness Center at (623)-856-6241.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2017 Date Posted: 07.11.2017 17:01 Story ID: 240765 Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke hosts run clinic, maintains fit to fight Airmen, by A1C Caleb Worpel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.