Team Hill Airman mentors future leaders

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadets review their "smart books" while standing in line during the Desert Hawk XV encampment, Wendover Historic Airfield, Utah, June 22, 2017. Ten percent of each U.S. Air Force Academy class is comprised of CAP cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

WENDOVER, Utah -- A Team Hill Airman served as commandant of cadets during the Utah Wing of the Civil Air Patrol's Desert Hawk XV encampment at Wendover Historic Airfield, June 17-24.



Staff Sgt. Tim Everhard, a weather forecaster assigned to the 75th Operations Support Squadron, has been associated with the CAP for nine years.



“I am involved in CAP because I like to teach and train future leaders,” said Everhard. “As an NCO I have an obligation to train younger Airmen and with the Total Force Initiative I look at my cadets as young Airmen I can mentor and teach.”

Everhard was responsible for the health, welfare and training schedule of over 100 cadets ranging in age from 12-18 years old. The majority of trainees were from Utah; 25 were from Montana.



Cadets bunked in C-huts, basic wooden shelters, and began every day with physical training. They ate meals in the original airfield chow hall decorated with historic Army Air Corps and Air Force unit crests painted on the walls.



Graduation from the week-long training program is required of cadets as they progress in CAP and many cadets will choose Air Force service later on.



Training included orientation flights in Cessna aircraft, marksmanship qualification with .22 rifles, drill and ceremony, and team leadership scenarios.



Cadets also had the opportunity to marshal an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet, which was flown to Wendover from Hill Air Force Base.



CAP training allows cadets to participate in other programs such as the International Air Cadet Exchange, and can also increase an enlistee’s entry rank in the Air Force. Ten percent of each U.S. Air Force Academy class is comprised of CAP Cadets.



The CAP is congressionally chartered and the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Serving as a strategic partner, CAP is a member of the Air Force’s Total Force and conducts 90 percent of inland search and rescue in the U.S. as tasked by the Air Force Rescue and Coordination Center under the 1st Air Force.



Desert Hawk is an annual summer training event. More information about the program and the Utah Wing of the Civil Air Patrol can be found on their website: www.utwg.cap.gov.