    Marine Corps KC-130 crashes, killing 16

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2017

    Story by Capt. Andrew Chrestman 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    The Marine aircraft that crashed Monday evening was a KC-130T from Marine Aerial Refueling and Transport Squadron (VMGR) 452, Marine Air Group-49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve. The flight originated from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., as the squadron was supporting a requirement to transport personnel and equipment from there to Naval Air Field El Centro, Calif.

    The crew and passengers consisted of 15 Marines and one Navy Corpsman. Equipment on board included various small arms ammunition and personal weapons. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is at the scene as a precaution in the interest of safety.

    The identities of the personnel whose lives were lost in this tragic accident are still being withheld to allow time for their loved ones to be notified appropriately. While the details of the incident are being investigated, our focus remains on providing the necessary resources and support to the family and friends of these service members as they go through this extremely difficult time.

    For more information, please contact Marine Forces Reserve Public Affairs at Phone: 504-256-8172 or mailto:mfrpao@usmc.mil

    Date Taken: 07.11.2017
    Date Posted: 07.11.2017 11:44
    Story ID: 240743
    Location: MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps KC-130 crashes, killing 16, by CPT Andrew Chrestman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    crash
    Marine aviation
    aircraft
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    USMCNews

