Minne Bids Farewell after 32 Years of Service

Col. Kurt Minne, 130th Airlift Wing Inspector General, bid farewell to his fellow Airmen and was celebrated for his long-serving career in the Air Force during a retirement ceremony held July 9, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va.



Col. Randy Huffman, 130th Airlift Wing vice commander, presided over Minne’s retirement ceremony and lauded his work at the 130th AW and described the astute leadership and accomplishments attained in the colonel’s career.



“Congratulations on a successful career and a job well done,” remarked Huffman. “I consider you a friend and a mentor and I wish you the very best.”



Minne began his career in the Air Force after graduating from the Virginia Military Institute in 1985. He then entered the active duty Air Force and underwent missile combat crew training which led him to become a Missile Combat Crew Commander at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. At the end of his assignment, Minne transitioned into the Air National Guard in North Carolina and served as an Administrative Management Officer for the 145th Tactical Airlift Group. In 1995, he transferred to the 130th Airlift Wing and since that time has served in numerous roles throughout the organization including 130th AW Chief of Staff, 130th Medical Group Health Services Administrator and 130th MDG commander and most recently, 130th AW Inspector General.



Minne was presented the Meritorious Service Medal for his more than 32 years of combined service in both the active duty Air Force and Air National Guard by Huffman.



Lt. Col. J.D. Underwood and Chief Master Sgt. Cassandra Toby presented a shadow box and other mementoes on behalf of the 130th Medical Group.



The departing colonel shared his heartfelt thankfulness with the attendees of his ceremony saying, “When I stepped through Stonewall Jackson arch at Virginia Military Institute in August of 1981 I had no idea that it would carry me to this day 36 years later.”



He admitted he had never intended to spend longer than his initial four year enlistment in the Air Force, but through the Palace Chase program he found his home in the Air National Guard.



“Six years later, I found my true home for the next 23 years in the West Virginia Air National Guard,” he said. “A place that not only serves the nation, but the people of this state and every other state.”



Minne went on to thank the state of West Virginia and its people, who have shown such patriotic support of him and the Air Guard mission. He also thanked the Air National Guard men and women who have chosen to support and defend the constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. He also shared praise for the work of the medical group, who stand ready to answer the call. Lastly, he finished by thanking his family, including his two daughters and son, who sacrificed many nights without his presence for him to serve in the WVANG and his wife, Linda, who followed him around the country to support his career.



“Thank you all so much. I’m Chicago born and a West Virginian by the grace of God,” Minne ended.



Those in attendance provided a standing ovation in celebration of Minne’s career of service to his country and the United States Air Force.

