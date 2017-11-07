Prendergast selected as USARAF deputy commanding general

VICENZA, Italy – Brig. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV has been selected as the U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding general.
Prendergast currently serves as assistant adjutant general, Oregon Joint Forces Headquarters, in Salem, Oregon. His previous assignments include more than 23 years of National Guard component service.
The general will arrive in Vicenza this summer to replace Brig. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, who has served as the deputy commander since October 2015.
