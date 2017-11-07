(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prendergast selected as USARAF deputy commanding general

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Shejal Pulivarti | Brig. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV

    ITALY

    07.11.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shejal Pulivarti 

    U.S. Army Africa

    VICENZA, Italy – Brig. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV has been selected as the U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding general.

    Prendergast currently serves as assistant adjutant general, Oregon Joint Forces Headquarters, in Salem, Oregon. His previous assignments include more than 23 years of National Guard component service.

    The general will arrive in Vicenza this summer to replace Brig. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, who has served as the deputy commander since October 2015.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prendergast selected as USARAF deputy commanding general, by SSG Shejal Pulivarti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

