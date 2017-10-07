US Soldiers conduct tactical road march across Hungarian-Romanian Border

Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | Hungarian/Romanian Border — A stryker belonging to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | Hungarian/Romanian Border — A stryker belonging to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck, Germany, exit the Hungary/Romania border and continue with the convoy, July 10. The unit crosses into Romania as part of Exercise Dragoon Guardian, concurrent with Saber Guardian, a U.S. European Command Joint Exercise Program. The multinational exercise, the largest to occur in the Black Sea Region, is from July 11-20th. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shiloh Capers) see less | View Image Page

Hungarian/Romanian border — Soldiers and vehicles from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck, Germany, move across the Hungary/Romania border to continue Exercise Dragoon Guardian, July 10, 2017.



The convoy crosses into Romania to continue Exercise Dragoon Guardian, which runs concurrently with Saber Guardian, a U.S. European Command Joint Exercise Program. Saber Guardian is a U.S. European Command Joint Exercise Program. The annual, multinational exercise is the largest to occur in the Black Sea Region. The purpose of the exercise is to assure NATO Allies and partners of U.S. commitment to the common defense of European nations.



Brig. Gen. Daniel Petrescu, commander, 2nd Infantry Brigade "Rovine", Craiova, drove five hours to welcome the convoy at the border with military vehicles and escorted them into the country.



The 2nd Cavalry Regiment's presence in Romania began a year ago when the country invited the unit and several other forces into the country for training. The needs of the unit were taken into consideration as Romania inquired what training the unit was searching for, how it could be provided and how it would benefit all participants.



"These exercises are great opportunities for us," said Col. Patrick Ellis, commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment. "Not only to work interoperability but also to maintain and build our readiness. That's what we're doing here."



Crossing the border from Hungary into Romania is just another step toward that goal, he said.



As NATO Allies and partners, training focuses on three key phases; to assure, to deter and to defend.



"Exercises like these have a deterrent effect against our adversaries, they can see that the Alliance is strong and that the Alliance is working to maintain its military capability," Ellis remarked. "The assurance and deterrence, hopefully, will create an environment where we won't have to defend."



The river crossing in Romania, while styled very differently from the Getica Saber 17 River Crossing in Hungary, will still provide a working foundation for the troops.



Preparation for the Romanian exercises include 2nd Cavalry's regimental engineer squadron taking multinational leader professional development programs and ensuring experts agree the bridge operation is a viable plan.



The river crossing will be complex in that it offers multiple bridges, an opposing force portrayed by Romanian Soldiers, and tactical operations conducted at night.