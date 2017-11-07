Fly-to-Advise: Marines with Task Force Southwest visit the Provincial Headquarters

Photo By Sgt. Justin Updegraff | U.S. Marine advisors with Task Force Southwest load up on a CH-47 Chinook at Bost...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Justin Updegraff | U.S. Marine advisors with Task Force Southwest load up on a CH-47 Chinook at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, July 9, 2017. Task Force Southwest, comprised of approximately 300 Marines and Sailors from II Marine Expeditionary Force, are training, advising and assisting the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine advisors with Task Force Southwest conducted a train, advise and assist mission at the Helmand Provincial Police Headquarters in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan, July 9, 2017.



This mission provided an opportunity for advisors to meet with their counterparts and tour the facility, visiting areas like the motor pool, logistics section, supply warehouses and office spaces. The Marines also reviewed the security posture of the PHQ and ensured that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have an effective defense of Lashkar Gah.



“[During the visit], the team conducted a site assessment with their counterparts, which included looking at logistics, supplies and their communication equipment, “ said Maj. William Tomaszek, the operations officer and advisor with team police, Task Force Southwest. “[Our counterparts] enjoyed sharing their work spaces and showing us exactly what their responsibilities are on a daily basis.”



After the site assessment, the advisors were invited to the chow hall where they ate and learned more about their counterparts, talked with Afghan police officers and learned more about the interworking’s of the PHQ compound itself.



“The conversation that I had with my counterparts was intuitive, we definitely learned a lot of new information, “ said CWO2 Samuel Denning, an advisor with team police, Task Force Southwest. “Overall I think that the fly-to-advise mission was successful, because we figured out the problems the [505th Zone National Police] are telling us they’re having, and we’re actually seeing them on the ground at PHQ.”



Task Force Southwest hopes to set conditions for future fly-to-advise missions throughout Helmand Province.



“The team looks forward to meeting more police officers and staff members from the brigades and the provincial headquarters,” said Tomaszek.