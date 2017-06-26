Phoenix Odyssey 17: U.S. Marines, British soldiers take on patrolling exercise

A U.S. Marine looks back and signals to British soldiers and fellow Marines to come to a halt. A sudden “contact front!” is shouted and all rush for cover. Both nations worked closely to complete a patrolling competition where integrated teams were challenged with different team-building trials during Exercise Phoenix Odyssey 17 at Garelochhead Training Camp, Scotland, June 26, 2017

Exercise Phoenix Odyssey 17, now in its fourth iteration, is a bilateral intelligence exercise designed for U.S. Marines and British soldiers to work together and share intelligence capabilities as well as build on international relationships through teamwork.

The Marines and British soldiers embarked on a series of trials where their land navigation, intelligence knowledge and problem solving kills were put to the test.

“This year’s version of Phoenix Odyssey allows the Marines and British soldiers to learn from one another,” said Lt. Col. Brian S. Albon, commanding officer of 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force. “It’s an opportunity to step into a very high operational tempo and take on challenges Marines are known for.”

Through collaboration, teams completed challenges such as inspecting simulated vehicles at checkpoints, regaining control of an ambush and evaluating a simulated casualty. Training scenarios like these provide solutions to real-world problems both Marines and British soldiers may encounter throughout their careers. They also provided an opportunity for the Marines and soldiers to break the monotony and build cohesion outside of an office setting.

“My experience throughout the exercise has taught me a lot,” said Lance Cpl. Teresa M. Baker. “Being fully integrated with the British soldiers helped bring us together throughout the patrol and throughout the exercise as a whole.”

Exercise Phoenix Odyssey allows Marines to work with NATO allies in an effort to maintain mission readiness and provides an opportunity to share intelligence capabilities to enhance interoperability for real-world operations.

