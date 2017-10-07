FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: WARFARE CENTER ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF COMMAND

Photo By J.W. Marcum | PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD),...... read more read more Photo By J.W. Marcum | PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), Commanding Officer Capt. Rafael “Ray” A. Acevedo gives his remarks at the change of command ceremony, July 10, where he accepted command from Capt. Stephen H. Murray. “For the next three years I look forward to leading this team,” said Acevedo. “This is both an exciting and challenging time in our Navy’s history.” (U.S. Navy photo by Esthela McKenzie, NSWC PHD Public Affairs and Congressional Affairs Division/ Released) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) held a change of command ceremony July 10, where Capt. Stephen H. Murray relinquished command to Capt. Rafael “Ray” A. Acevedo.



Remarks were first given by Technical Director, NSWC PHD, Dr. Bill Luebke who stated he could sum up Murray’s time in command in two words, “mission accomplished”.



Murray, who commanded NSWC PHD since April 2017, then introduced the presiding officer and keynote speaker for the event, Rear Adm. John W. Ailes, deputy commander, Fleet Readiness Directorate, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command. Ailes, a former commanding officer of NSWC PHD commented about his earlier tour, “What I learned here is truly the foundation I stand upon today—the role of the ‘In-service Engineering Agent,’ which is to ensure excellence in integrated logistics, documentation, testing and evaluation—all are absolutely critical in keeping our Navy ready to answer all bells.”



Ailes praised Murray’s accomplishments and then presented him with a Meritorious Service Medal, signed by Rear Adm. Tom Druggan, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, on behalf of the President of the United States, for “strong leadership, superb managerial skills, and an intense focus on accountability” while serving as commanding officer of NSWC PHD. He was also recognized in the citation for his “charismatic leadership and personal drive for excellence.”



In closing, Ailes congratulated Acevedo on his new role, and thanked the NSWC PHD workforce, stating “the people of PHD truly make this place extraordinary by keeping alive the long legacy of dedication to excellence in supporting the fleet.”



Responding to Ailes’ remarks, Murray thanked the leadership team, his family and workforce at NSWC PHD, stating “I have enjoyed every moment serving alongside you and look forward to future collaboration.” Acevedo then joined him center stage and accepted the responsibilities as Commanding Officer NSWC PHD.



“For the next three years I look forward to leading this team,” said Acevedo. “This is both an exciting and challenging time in our Navy’s history. With technological advances supporting the development of incredible naval capability, NSWC PHD is and will continue to be a significant partner in those efforts. The work you are doing today to advance our Navy will ensure the safety and security of not just our sailors, but the entire country.”



Acevedo is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and has an extensive background in naval operations, information technology, weapons systems and defense product acquisition and support. Most recently, Acevedo served with the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems in Above Water Systems as the fleet readiness officer and assistant program manager for the Advanced Off-board Electronic Warfare System.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and provides the global United States Navy fleet with integration, test and evaluation, life-cycle logistics, and in-service engineering for today's and tomorrow's warfare systems. Located at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., NSWC PHD employs more than 2,500 personnel and has been mission ready for 54 years.



For more information, contact NSWC PHD Public Affairs and Congressional Affairs Division at (805) 228-6150 or nswcphd_cco@navy.mil.

###



Michael Ard, Team Lead

Public Affairs and Congressional Affairs Division

(805) 228-7977, (805) 228-6150

michael.n.ard@navy.mil