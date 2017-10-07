(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NY National Guard holds Future Leaders Course at Camp Smith Training Site

    Furture Leaders Course kicks off

    Photo By Pfc. Andrew Valenza | New York National Guard Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski speaks to 36 New York Army...... read more read more

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2017

    Story by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y.--Thirty-six New York National Guard Soldiers from across the state are participating in the first-ever "Future Leaders Course" being conducting from July 8-22 at Camp Smith Training Site here.

    The pilot program is designed to prepare young Soldiers in the ranks of specialist and sergeant who have been identified by their commanders as potential National Guard enlisted leaders to meet the challenges of more advanced military training.

    The immediate goal, according to New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski, is to prepare the Soldiers to do better at the Army's Basic Leader Course. This is the first formal course young Soldiers take in the process of becoming a non-commissioned officer.

    Training for the Soldiers will include land navigation skills, marksmanship, military drill and ceremonies, tactics, medical skills, and physical readiness training. The training will culminate with a field training exercise.

    The New York Army National Guard will track the performance of these Soldiers at their Basic Leader Course, and in other areas to determine the success of the program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard holds Future Leaders Course at Camp Smith Training Site, by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

