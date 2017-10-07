NY National Guard holds Future Leaders Course at Camp Smith Training Site

Photo By Pfc. Andrew Valenza | New York National Guard Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski speaks to 36 New York Army...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Andrew Valenza | New York National Guard Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski speaks to 36 New York Army National Guard Soldiers attending the first Future Leaders Course at Camp Smith Training Site, in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. on July 9, 2017. The pilot program, administerd by the 106th Regional Training Institute, is designed to help Soldiers identified as potential senior non-commissioned officers and career Soldiers by their commanders better prepare forthe Basic Leaders Course and other non-commissioned officers training. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by PFC Andrew Valenza) see less | View Image Page

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y.--Thirty-six New York National Guard Soldiers from across the state are participating in the first-ever "Future Leaders Course" being conducting from July 8-22 at Camp Smith Training Site here.



The pilot program is designed to prepare young Soldiers in the ranks of specialist and sergeant who have been identified by their commanders as potential National Guard enlisted leaders to meet the challenges of more advanced military training.



The immediate goal, according to New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski, is to prepare the Soldiers to do better at the Army's Basic Leader Course. This is the first formal course young Soldiers take in the process of becoming a non-commissioned officer.



Training for the Soldiers will include land navigation skills, marksmanship, military drill and ceremonies, tactics, medical skills, and physical readiness training. The training will culminate with a field training exercise.



The New York Army National Guard will track the performance of these Soldiers at their Basic Leader Course, and in other areas to determine the success of the program.