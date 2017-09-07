Warrant Officers celebrate 99th birthday

Later in 1918, the Army established and opens a school, at Fort Monroe, Virginia, to train the warrant officers as technician for future operations in garrison and in combat.



Now, in 2017, and 99 years later, warrant officers serve in locations all around the world and in more than 20 different technician branches throughout the Army.



This year the warrant officers from across Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan celebrated the birthday of the corps by conducting and participating in two-day festivities.



On the first day of the festivities, the more than 40 warrant officers came together to conduct physical readiness training and to participate in a social event that allowed the warrant officers to meet and learn about what one another specialize in.



On the second day, the warrant officers came together to bond over lunch and to enjoy the words of guest speakers.



“It’s an honor to be asked to serve as the speaker,” said Col. Michael Lalor, commander of the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade. “This is a great afternoon where we have an opportunity to take a brief moment and recognize the service of the Army Warrant Officer Corps, as we execute our mission to sustain Combined Joint Operations Area - Afghanistan, enabling the development of the Afghan National Security Forces and the Operation Freedom’s Sentinel counter-terrorism fight.”

Lalor stated that the Warrant Officer corps is represented in 17 of the Army’s 20 branches and over the last 99 years the warrant officer corps has lead the Army as technical experts.



“When you think of the warrant officer corps, I think of words like technicians, excellence, professionalism, said Lalor. “I also think of connected, work harder, not smarter, dependable, loyal, and we got it, sir.”



By having different technical backgrounds, each warrant officer has a different experience to bring to the table.



“For the last 99 years we have been integral element in unit’s accomplishment of the mission successfully and providing coaching, mentorship and guidance to the noncommissioned officers and leaders across the Army,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Travis Thibodeaux, the senior petroleum advisor to the 1st AD RSSB and United States Armored Forces-Afghanistan, and master of ceremony.



Warrant officers are the subject matter expert at their assigned military occupational specialty, a system integrator, and an advisor to the command and senior leaders. Most importantly they are leader and experts of their jobs.



“Being a warrant officer in the Army is an amazing feeling as I and the rest of the warrant officer cohort are able to give sound technical advice to command teams, enabling them to make sound decisions during peace time and combat operations.” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Antwoine Anderson, maintenance technician, 1st AD RSSB.



Events and celebrations like these mark historical events throughout the Army and is a testament of the warrant officers who paved the way for the next generation of warrant officers.



“The 99th birthday marks a historic event for not only the Warrant Officer Corps, but also the Army as we recognize the contributions of the men and women, both past and present, Active, Guard, Reserve and retired who heeded the call of the Nation,” said Warrant Officer Luis Perez, information system technician, 1st AD RSSB.



Anderson stated that the warrant officer birthday celebration symbolizes the growth and strength of the corps as it continues to stand strong through the test of time.



“In order to keep tradition alive, the corps must continue the tradition of honoring the warrant officer cohort as the Soldiers did before then in order to paved the way for future Soldiers,” said Anderson. “By celebrating this day, it provides an understanding to commissioned officers and noncommissioned officers about the pride that is carried out throughout the corps.”



During the closing comments Lalor thanked the warrant officer corps for asking him to be the guest speaker for the event.



“Thank you very much for having me sharing some words and some stories about your great corps this morning and I wish you God speed in all that you do across BAF and the Afghanistan operational environment. Happy Birthday,” said Lalor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2017 Date Posted: 07.10.2017 05:51 Story ID: 240584 Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrant Officers celebrate 99th birthday, by MSG Shelia Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.