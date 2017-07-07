(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, Sailors with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment participate in French Nautical Commando Course during exercise Koa Moana 17

    NOUMEA, NEW CALEDONIA

    07.07.2017

    Story by Sgt. Douglas Simons 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Marines and Sailors with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment participated in the French Nautical Commando Course during exercise Koa Moana 17, July 3-7, 2017, in Noumea, New Caledonia.

    The course, normally used by French special forces, is typically three weeks long, but was condensed to five days so the U.S. service members could get a taste.

    “It was very challenging, both physically and mentally,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan McLain, an infantry unit leader with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, currently deployed to Koa Moana 17. “The French soldiers that we trained with were easy to work with, and quite similar to Marines as far as discipline and professionalism; being able to do it with them made it much more bearable.”

    With only one Meal Ready to Eat (MRE) per day, and very little sleep, the Marines and Sailors were tested day and night with events such as a water obstacle course, martial arts training, rappelling and hiking.

    “We got to do a lot of things that we aren’t familiar with back in 29 Palms,” said Sgt. Elvis Nunez, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, currently deployed to Koa Moana 17. “That kept us out of our comfort zone and forced us to rely on each other, including the French soldiers we trained with. We built a lot of camaraderie, and I hope to train with these guys again in the future.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2017
    Date Posted: 07.10.2017 02:56
    Story ID: 240578
    Location: NOUMEA, NC 
    Hometown: MONROE, NC, US
    Hometown: SEVIERVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment participate in French Nautical Commando Course during exercise Koa Moana 17, by Sgt Douglas Simons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    4th Marines
    Noumea
    New Caledonia
    USNS SACAGAWEA
    French Commandos
    Task Force Koa Moana 17
    French Nautical Commando Course

