63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium held Tokyo

Courtesy Photo | TOKYO, Japan (May 12, 2017) – Medical professionals and attendees of the the 63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium held at the New Sanno Hotel pose for a group photo after the conclusion of the symposium. The 63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium was held from May 10-12, 2017 and was hosted by USNH Yokosuka. Approximately 120 dental providers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Japan Self Defense Force, and local host nation community attended the three day event. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Paul Tan/Released)

TOKYO – Hosted by U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, the 63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium was recently held at U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity, New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, May 10-12.



Led by Lt. Cmdr. Carey Collins Deisley, chairperson of the symposium, the Tri-Service Dental Symposium committee consisted of staff members from USNH Yokosuka who worked for nearly a year to plan and prepare the event.



Approximately 120 dental providers of the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force, to include Japan Self Defense Force (JSDF) and the host nation community attended the three day event, 30 of which were staff members from USNH Yokosuka and its outlying branch clinics.



After an opening ceremony and welcoming remarks made by USNH Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Rosemary C. Malone, subject matter experts proceeded to provide a wide range of dental topics, such as Systems Dentistry, Managing the Proliferation of Non-Carious Cervical Lesions (NCCLs) in Clinical Practice and the Benefits and Applications of Silver Diamine Fluoride, as well as host-nation centered presentations on JMSDF Dental Services and Dental Care Across the Pacific – A Comparison of American and Japanese Dentistry.



Keynote speaker, U.S. Navy Capt. Steve Hargitai, presented current information on Orofacial Pain Management and Surgical Management of the Temporal Mandibular Joint to the attendees. In addition, various dental table clinics were presented by well versed dentists from around the globe.



“The symposium created a teamwork environment for the sister services and presented future collaboration within the branches,” said Director of Dental Operations for the U.S. Air Force, Col. Jay Graver. “This symposium opens new opportunities for growth and development and assisting the mission of global health engagement.”



Others in attendance agreed.



“There were plenty of new opportunities that were presented to me as a young and upcoming dentist in the military,” said U.S. Army Capt. Todd Haskin. “I made good relationships and created networking contacts from my fellow officers in each branch during the three days here.”