(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium held Tokyo

    63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium held Tokyo

    Courtesy Photo | TOKYO, Japan (May 12, 2017) – Medical professionals and attendees of the the 63rd...... read more read more

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.23.2017

    Story by Gregory Mitchell 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    TOKYO – Hosted by U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, the 63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium was recently held at U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity, New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, May 10-12.

    Led by Lt. Cmdr. Carey Collins Deisley, chairperson of the symposium, the Tri-Service Dental Symposium committee consisted of staff members from USNH Yokosuka who worked for nearly a year to plan and prepare the event.

    Approximately 120 dental providers of the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force, to include Japan Self Defense Force (JSDF) and the host nation community attended the three day event, 30 of which were staff members from USNH Yokosuka and its outlying branch clinics.

    After an opening ceremony and welcoming remarks made by USNH Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Rosemary C. Malone, subject matter experts proceeded to provide a wide range of dental topics, such as Systems Dentistry, Managing the Proliferation of Non-Carious Cervical Lesions (NCCLs) in Clinical Practice and the Benefits and Applications of Silver Diamine Fluoride, as well as host-nation centered presentations on JMSDF Dental Services and Dental Care Across the Pacific – A Comparison of American and Japanese Dentistry.

    Keynote speaker, U.S. Navy Capt. Steve Hargitai, presented current information on Orofacial Pain Management and Surgical Management of the Temporal Mandibular Joint to the attendees. In addition, various dental table clinics were presented by well versed dentists from around the globe.

    “The symposium created a teamwork environment for the sister services and presented future collaboration within the branches,” said Director of Dental Operations for the U.S. Air Force, Col. Jay Graver. “This symposium opens new opportunities for growth and development and assisting the mission of global health engagement.”

    Others in attendance agreed.

    “There were plenty of new opportunities that were presented to me as a young and upcoming dentist in the military,” said U.S. Army Capt. Todd Haskin. “I made good relationships and created networking contacts from my fellow officers in each branch during the three days here.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 07.09.2017 21:42
    Story ID: 240571
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium held Tokyo, by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    usnh yokosuka
    naval hospital yokosuka
    63rd Tri-Service Dental Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT