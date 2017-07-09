PACOM Commander Visits Bangladesh

DHAKA, BANGLADESH (July 9, 2017)- Adm. Harry Harris, Commander United States Pacific Command, visited Bangladesh to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and military service chiefs for discussions on cooperation, regional security initiatives and to learn more about Bangladesh’s role in peacekeeping operations.

During Harris’ first visit to Bangladesh as the PACOM Commander, he also participated in the dedication of a $3.6 million new multinational training facility at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT).

“PACOM is pleased, indeed honored, to partner with our friends in Bangladesh in support of the State Department’s Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) to train multinational military forces to conduct real-world United Nations global peacekeeping operations,” said Harris.

He further stated, “This facility serves as a tangible demonstration of our militaries’ and our countries’ dedication to UN peacekeeping efforts around the world.”

BIPSOT is dedicated to the training of peacekeepers to support UN Peace Support Operations and in October of 2016 Bangladesh achieved GPOI full training capability, marking the country’s ability to conduct core military peacekeeping training independently.

BIPSOT commandant Maj. Gen. Enayet Ullah stated that the institute has met the benchmark for serving as “a global standard peace support operations center for training peacekeepers and other personnel.”

In early 2018, PACOM and the Bangladesh Armed Forces are scheduled to co-host Shanti Doot 4, a multinational peacekeeping exercise, at the BIPSOT. 2018 also marks the 30th anniversary of Bangladesh’s support to peacekeeping operations.

Harris said, “Shanti Doot 4 is a fitting way to mark such a momentous anniversary as it will enable partner nations from around the world to learn from one another’s experiences and deploy globally in support of vital peacekeeping operations.”

The PACOM commander went on to say, “This kind of multinational training can deepen mutual understanding and respect, and encourage further collaboration when we do it right and when we’re committed to this mission. And I know that we are.”

United States Pacific Command protects and defends, in concert with other U.S. Government agencies, the territory of the United States, its people, and its interests. With allies and partners such as Bangladesh, PACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies and deterring aggression.

