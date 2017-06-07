Battle Group Poland Soldiers Attend Historic Presidential Visit to Poland

Photo By Spc. Kevin Wang | U.S. President Donald Trump stands next to Polish President Andrzej Duda as both...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kevin Wang | U.S. President Donald Trump stands next to Polish President Andrzej Duda as both presidents acknowledge the citizens of Poland during Trump's first presidential visit to Warsaw, Poland, at the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Krasiński Square July 6. Battle Group Poland soldiers traveled from Bemowo Piskie Training Area to Warsaw to stand in formation while President Trump delivered his address about U.S. and Polish military and economic relationships to thousands of Polish citizens and visitors. see less | View Image Page

WARSAW, Poland--“Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump,” the audience chanted as they eagerly waited for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive and speak during his first presidential visit to Warsaw, Poland, July 6, 2017.



Trump chose the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Krasiński Square for his speech because “in the summer of 1944, the Nazi and Soviet armies were preparing for a terrible and bloody battle right here in Warsaw. Amid that hell on earth, the citizens of Poland rose up to defend their homeland. I am deeply honored to be joined on stage today by veterans and heroes of the Warsaw Uprising.”



Battle Group Poland soldiers had the opportunity to be a part of the historic moment as they traveled from Bemowo Piskie Training Area to Warsaw to stand in formation while President Trump delivered his address about U.S. and Polish military and economic relationships to thousands of Polish citizens and visitors crowded in the square.



“It was an distinct honor to attend President Trump’s first visit to Poland. For the soldiers of the battle group to hear our 45th president speak in person was a rare opportunity. Then to have him point to them, and reference in his speech all the hard work that the battle group U.S., U.K. and Romanian soldiers have accomplished so far, was especially meaningful,” said Lt. Col. Steven Gventer, Battle Group Poland commander. “When the President talked about the bravery that the Polish Soldiers displayed during WWII, it hit home for me as we see that professionalism and dedication to duty embedded in the Polish soldiers who we train with today.”



Before his speech, Trump and the First Lady, Melania; the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata, paid tribute to the survivors and those who gave their lives for the uprising with a moment of silence.



Also in tribute to those heroes, Battle Group Poland U.S. Soldiers Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith and Sgt. Kyle Thompson joined Polish soldiers in laying wreaths at the memorial.



“It was an honor for me to be able to meet President Trump and shake his hand. That's just not something that happens everyday,” said Smith. “ It was also special to be able to meet the surviving veterans from the Uprising. It was humbling to hear about what they went through to fight for their country's freedom.”



During his speech, Trump spoke about strengthening the NATO alliance, stating that Polish heroes and American patriots fought side by side in our War of Independence and in many wars that followed. He added, “Our soldiers still serve together today in Afghanistan and Iraq, combatting the enemies of all civilization.”



In reference to the battle group and its mission in support of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence, Trump thanked the Polish people for “the generosity you have shown in welcoming our soldiers to your country. These soldiers are not only brave defenders of freedom, but also symbols of America's commitment to your security and your place in a strong and democratic Europe.”



Shouting over the chants and applause, Trump ended his speech by praising the powerful combination of the heart and soul of the Polish people and stated, “together, let us all fight like the Poles--for family, for freedom, for country, and for God.”