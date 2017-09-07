Soldier spotlight: Spc. Claire A. Charles, educator and public affairs specialist

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - Spc. Claire A. Charles serves as a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



Public affairs specialists tell the Army’s story to the American people through news releases, web-based material and photographs for use in military and civilian news and social media.



“Being in public affairs is very exciting because you get to know a lot of what’s going on in the Army,” said Charles, a Philadelphia native. “As a new Soldier, it’s introduced me to so many aspects of the Army. You get to really learn everything about the Army and get into other Soldiers’ lives and perspectives.”



In her civilian life, Charles is an assistant principal with a background in special education and teaching English as a second language. She said she enjoys sharing her military experiences with her students and her young son.



“As a teacher, you have to motivate and inspire students and transform lives. I think in public affairs, you’re a window to the world and you get to show the world different aspects of the Army, how their small piece makes a larger whole,” said Charles.



“As an educator, you’re a window to the world as well because you show students the possibilities and opportunities there are out in the world.”

