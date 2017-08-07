(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois National Guard Trains In Alaska

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Ken Stephens 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The 126th Medical Group, assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, will perform their 15 days of duty working at the Basset Army Community Hospital at Fort Wainwright near Fairbanks in a joint effort with their U.S. Army counterparts.

    The unit, consisting of dental, optometry, nursing and general practitioners, will assist the active duty personnel with their daily operations.

    "These Guardsmen perform the same functions as the Army medical professionals," said Lt. Col. Dennis Els, commander of the medical group. "They not only train in the Guard to do this, but many of them work full time in the medical field as civilians."

    This gives them the opportunity to stay current with modern technology that the military hasn't received yet, and bring that training to the military according to Els.

    "We're not only here to receive training but also to expose the Army members to techniques that they haven't received yet," said Els.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Trains In Alaska, by MSgt Ken Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

