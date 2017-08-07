Base Children Benefit from Books on Bases

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Blue Star Families’ Books on Bases partnered with The Walt Disney Company’s VoluntEARS to bring books to Camp Pendleton children, July 8, 2017.



Approximately 150 people participated in the giveaway, which also included a book reading by Col. Gary Johnston, Chief of Staff, Marine Corps Installations – West, and Alexa Garcia, Disney Ambassador, and craft activities such as making paper swords, crowns and bookmarks.



Books on Bases was created by Blue Star Families to positively impact the lives of military children through the power of reading. Since the program’s inception in 2009, Books on Bases has impacted the lives of over 160,000 military children across the nation.



“We want to provide military families with a resource that will not only boost their children’s morale and recognize their service but also support their literary skills and help them better experience their feelings,” said Noeleen Tillman, Chief Operating Officer with Blue Star Families. “Children can lose themselves in a book and reading can provide an escape from the challenges of military life.”



Approximately 3,250 books, donated by The Walt Disney Company, were provided to the children, each one being allowed to keep five books.



This giveaway was the 15th that Blue Star Families hosted in partnership with The Walt Disney Company as part of their ongoing efforts to support military families.



“It’s a really neat way to spread some Disney magic to military families across the country,” said Garcia. “When it comes down to it, the life and smiles that these kids bring to events like these make it worth every moment.”

