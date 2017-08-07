130th Airlift Wing uses Greenbrier Classic as a recruiting tool

Photo By Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley | Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (l to r), Master Sgt. Kevin Cordle,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley | Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (l to r), Master Sgt. Kevin Cordle, Staff Sgt. Adam King, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Master Sgt. Scott Melton, and Duck Dynasty Star Willie Roberson pose for a photo prior to teeing off at the 2017 PGA Greenbrier Classic Pro Am held July 5, 2017, on The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Cordle, King and Melton are members of the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Kevin Cordle, 130th AW superintendent of recruiting and 130th AW ambassadors spent the day building relationships with attendees as well as promoting the mission of the ANG that could potentially lead to new members into enlisting.



Cordle, who is one of three recruiters at the 130th AW, sees his time at the Greenbrier Classic as a prime opportunity to spotlight the Air National Guard mission and benefits that it offers.



“We attend around 30 events a year” he said, “but this event is extra special because it allows us to share our message with wider, more diverse audience.”



Recruiters spend countless man hours on the road attending local high schools and events, conducting applicant interviews, speaking with influencers and educators, and obtaining referrals with the goal of reaching as many qualified new members as possible. Once a prospect is interested, it takes about 105 man hours to bring a single recruit into the unit.



Social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have played an instrumental part in how recruiting takes place, Cordle noted. “We’ve recently seen an increase of interest on our social media” he said, “when they see type of missions that we do it really peaks the interest of our prospects and allows us to reach a wider audience, especially in a rural state like West Virginia.”



Thanks to the efforts of recruiters, since 2005 the unit has routinely been able keep it’s manning at more than 100 percent. Recently, one recruiter received the Region 4 production recruiter of the year award for fiscal year 2016 as a result of these efforts.



Cordle explains that ultimately, it’s every member duty to be an ambassador and voice in their local communities for the 130th AW to remain successful. In his words, “Everyone is a recruiter.”



For more information on the 130th Airlift Wing visit http://www.130aw.ang.af.mil/ or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/130thaw.