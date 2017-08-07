(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Altermese Kendrick: Army Strong

    2017 DOD Warrior Games

    Photo By Pfc. Fransico Isreal | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Altermese Kendrick finishing the cycling event for the 2017...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

    By Annette P. Gomes
    Warrior Care and Transition

    CHICAGO -- She goes by the moniker still-smiling.

    Chaplain Assistant's Staff Sgt. Altermese Kendrick would come to lean on her positive attitude, spiritual faith and calm demeanor after a right hip injury and persistent pain in her back derailed her once active lifestyle. During an Army Physical Fitness Test, she suffered an extensive labrum tear, hip surgery would soon follow with intense back pain felt on a daily basis.

    "My ability to move quickly was gone and I had to give up going to the gym. I was an avid athlete all my life, a black belt in martial arts, kickboxing, you name it I did it. My PT was a simple warm up," Kendrick laughed.

    As she healed at Fort Sam Houston's Warrior Transition Battalion, adaptive reconditioning sports became an essential part of her life.

    "I have never attempted sports such as cycling and shot-put, but what I learned about these type of sports is that it is about keeping the mental and spiritual well-being strong so it will trickle down to the body," she said.

    Those characteristics would prove beneficial as the Mississippi native competed in cycling, shot-put and discus at the 2017 DoD Warrior Games in Chicago.

    "It is an overwhelming experience that I truly can't describe. The competition was beyond anything I ever expected. The camaraderie and the support from the coaches, my teammate was paramount,” she said.

    Kendrick won a gold medal in shot put and cycling while garnering silver in the discus.

    “I’m ready for the 2018 Games, I'm training now. The coaches are already giving me sound advice. Being injured isn't being weak, but training while I was injured showcases strength and resilience. I love to serve my country and will continue to do so. Forever Army Strong."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2017
    Date Posted: 07.08.2017 15:00
    Story ID: 240508
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altermese Kendrick: Army Strong, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shooting
    Swimming
    Track and Field
    Archery
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    Wheelchair Basketball
    Adaptive Sports
    Sitting Volleyball
    Australian Defence Force
    United Kingdom Armed Forces
    DOD Warrior Games
    Warrior care policy
    AFW2 United Kingdom
    WCT
    Warrior Care and Transition
    2017WarriorGamesFeature
    2017 DoD Warrior Games
    TeamArmy Warrior Games 2017
    2017WarriorGames

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT