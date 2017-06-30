Movie Night in Poland By Sgt. Jimmy Golden, Battle Group Poland PAO

Photo By Sgt. Jimmy Golden | Battle Group Poland Commander, Lt. Col. Steven Gventer, addresses battle group...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jimmy Golden | Battle Group Poland Commander, Lt. Col. Steven Gventer, addresses battle group soldiers prior to an advance screening of the new Spiderman Homecoming movie exclusively for the soldiers at Bemowo Piskie Training Area June 30. The unique, multinational formation of U.S., U.K. and Romanian soldiers serve with the Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade as a deterrence force in northeast Poland in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmy Golden/Released) see less | View Image Page

“Sony Pictures believes heavily in supporting the troops and we appreciate the hardships of deployments,” Sony Senior Vice President of Worldwide Non-Theatrical and Repertory, Rana Matthes said. “This was the first time we were able to bring a movie two weeks early.”



AAFES European Vice President, Elizabeth A. Goodman-Bluhm, who also attended the special showing, was pleased that AAFES was able to make this event happen for the Soldiers of Battle Group Poland. She said, “It has been a pleasure and honor to come here on behalf of the Exchange and we are extremely excited that everybody’s going to be able to see this movie before its release date back in the states.”



Battle Group Poland Commander, Lt. Col. Steven Gventer expressed his appreciation for the special showing for his soldiers. “It’s a very special honor for our soldiers to be identified by Sony and AFFES to bring out the movie. We live in a somewhat isolated location so when soldiers get a chance to do these types of things it really makes them happy and makes them feel as if they’re getting repaid for their hard work and those extra hours and weekends and those times away,” he said. “It is nice to have some of those comforts of home and going to a movie and a premier especially that Sony and AFFES have brought to us, is much appreciated.”



The movie was shown in the battle group’s auditorium throughout the day so all the soldiers were given a chance to watch.



Showings began early that morning. Troops lined the hallway, eager for a chance to see a movie, especially one that was not yet released back in the states. Soldiers were able to buy food and drinks, courtesy of battle group U.K. soldiers who set up a concession stand.



After the showing, many talked over what they thought of the movie. Spc. Bert Bradley stated, “It was a great movie and thanks to Sony and AFFES for doing this for us. This isn’t something that happens often so it was very special for them to do this for us.”