New leader commands Army’s largest Military Intelligence battalion

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. - The Army’s largest military intelligence battalion (MI Bn.), the 741st MI Bn. “Silent Warriors”, turned to a new page in its imperative history as Lt. Col Galen R. Kane relinquished command to Lt. Col. Eric S. Fowler, during a change of command ceremony hosted by Col. Rhett R. Cox, 704th MI brigade commander on June 30.



The 741st MI Bn. enables global cryptologic operations in order to provide the nation’s leaders and joint force commanders with a “decisional” advantage which enhances the Army cryptologic force by serving as the Army headquarters for the National Security Agency’s (NSA) signals intelligence programs.



“Today is another historic day for this battalion as we bid farewell and thank lieutenant colonel Galen Kane and his family and we welcome lieutenant colonel Eric Fowler and his family to the Electron Recon team,” said Cox.



Along with highlighting the battalion’s achievements of having over 100 Soldiers recognized as NSA performers of the quarter, to winning the Fort Meade Volunteer Unit of the Year award two years in a row, to enabling the brigade to earn the Department of Defense language program of the year, the brigade commander made sure to point out that the Soldiers of the 741st MI Bn. are the best linguists the battalion has ever produced in history who list of accolades could go on.



“This battalion has embodied lieutenant colonel Kane’s first five to know -- trust, integrity, mission excellence, safety, and caring. They are the backbone of NSA operations, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, 365 days a year,” said Cox.



Kane, who has been selected to attend a Senior Service College Fellowship program on Fort Meade, said “Without this group of talented professionals, signals intelligence wouldn’t be delivered to the Nation, Joint Force, and the Army and we’d fail to provide life-saving, and life-changing, first-class intelligence support to commanders, our nation’s leaders, and to men and women in harm’s way.”



The outgoing commander with 24 years of service talked about a few lessons from command and reminded everyone of his passion for Soldiers.



“My Army journey will continue for a little while longer because I care deeply about Soldiers,” he said. “The Soldiers standing before us today represent the 766 Warriors that are proud, tough, and highly motivated Soldiers; they are one of the best battalion’s in our Army.”



Fowler, a Samford University graduate from Columbus Georgia, kept his speech short, but made sure to thank the Soldiers of the 741st MI Bn. for executing a professional and meaningful ceremony.



He also thanked Kane and his family for a seamless transition and said, “Thank you Galen and Sarah, for two outstanding years of mission-focused leadership and genuine care for the Soldiers of this battalion. I know you are passionate for these Soldiers and I am certain they will miss you.”



Fowler most recently served on the Army Staff at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. as an executive officer in the Office of the G-2 and Staff Synchronization Officer in the Office of the G-8.

