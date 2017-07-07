Colorado, Wyoming educators attend 2017 Educator’s Workshop in San Diego

Photo By Cpl. Benjamin Pryer | Naomi Aranda, a counselor with William C. Hinkley High School, takes a selfie photo...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Benjamin Pryer | Naomi Aranda, a counselor with William C. Hinkley High School, takes a selfie photo with Stephanie Wright, a counselor with W. C. Hinkley High School, in front of an MV-22 Osprey on the flight line aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar during the 2017 Educator's Workshop, June 7, 2017. The workshop provides teacher, couches, counselors, and other educators from within the 8th Marine Corps District to learn about Marine Corps recruit training and other facets of Marine Corps life. see less | View Image Page

Recruiting Station Denver conducted its annual Educator’s Workshop June 5 – 9, 2017. The workshop provides teachers, coaches, counselors and other educators from the RS Denver area of operations an opportunity to get a first-hand experience on the rigors and transformation that occurs during Marine Corps recruit training.

For five days, educators throughout Colorado and Wyoming were able to enact several stages of recruit training, while also attending classes that explain educational benefits and other post-secondary benefits the Marine Corps provides its members.

Educators are also given ample time to interact with Marines from RS Denver and the recruit depot, in order to ensure any additional questions can be answered in a timely and thorough manner.

Along with educational classes and physically active opportunities, educators are taught proper weapon handling and may fire an M16-A4 service rifle.

A day is also set aside for educators to tour Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, to view several military aircraft and speak with the Marines who fly and maintain said aircraft.

The event concludes with educators attending recruit training graduation, witnessing the culmination of the 13-week trial that molds young men and women into Marines.

Due to the trips’ exclusive nature, only 30 educators may attend from RS Denver every year. Information regarding the workshop is provided by recruiters in an educator’s local area.