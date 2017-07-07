126 ARW deploys 'black letter' aicraft

“Aircraft ‘300’, as it is known, has been a benchmark of excellence for the 126th Maintenance Group,” said Maj. Tim C. Huchel, the 126th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander.



An aircraft accomplishes black letter status when it flies with zero discrepancies. Aircraft commonly fly with "flyable" discrepancies such as a missing decal or a missing upgrade modification.



“Since December 2016, aircraft '300' has flown 19 black letter flights,” said Huchel. “The latest flight was en route to USCENTCOM where it will be deployed in the fight against ISIS.”



It takes a team effort to achieve black letter flight status. Maintainers of the 126th Maintenance Group are able to repair the discrepancies with parts supplied by the 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the detailed write-ups supplied by pilots of the 126th Operations Group.



“The 126 MXG set the bar in 2016 for having the highest mission capable rate in the KC-135 fleet,” said Huchel. “The 82% mission capable rate topped all active duty and National Guard tanker wings.”

