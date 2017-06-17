Phoenix Odyssey 17: U.S. Marines, British soldiers collaborate during bilateral exercise

Photo By Sgt. Jessika Braden | A British soldier and U.S. Marine develop a simulated enemy course of action during...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jessika Braden | A British soldier and U.S. Marine develop a simulated enemy course of action during Exercise Phoenix Odyssey 17 at Garelochhead Training Camp, Scotland, June 21, 2017. Phoenix Odyssey, an ongoing two-week evolution, allows Marines, Sailors and British soldiers to share with one another intelligence operations capabilities, which expands our capabilities to work as NATO allies in the event of real-world operations. The Marines and Sailors participating are assigned to 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines with 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force and British soldiers with 5th Military Intelligence Battalion combined intelligence capabilities during Exercise Phoenix Odyssey 17, a two-week bilateral exercise, at Garelochhead Training Camp, Scotland, June 17-30, 2017.

Exercise Phoenix Odyssey 17 is an ongoing intelligence exercise that provides an opportunity for U.S. Marines and British soldiers to share and learn new methods of gathering and working with intelligence information. Throughout the training exercise, both nations have teamed up to operate an intelligence operations center, allowing both units to increase interoperability and knowledge of each other’s intelligence operations capabilities.

“This is an opportunity for Marines to establish relationships and a rapport with one of our closest NATO allies,” said Lt. Col. Brian S. Albon, commanding officer of 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force. “When we learn from each other and share our best practices, we strengthen our bond.”

Throughout the exercise, Marines and British soldiers collaborated to create multiple real-world scenarios and solve problems such as simulated near-peer threats, which allowed teams to practice and share core intelligence skills learned in previous iterations.

Although both nations have worked with one another through previous exercises, which focused on structured analytical techniques, this fourth iteration has closely focused on a high-stress tempo, challenging junior and senior Marines to create and collaborate products using foreign methods.

“Throughout the exercise I’ve learned that there are many ways of doing my job,” said Lance Cpl. Teresa M. Baker. “It’s been a learning experience working with a foreign nation to meet a common goal.”

By combining capabilities and sharing intelligence tactics, both nations pave a road for generations to come, allowing them to build and expand on joint intelligence operations for future exercises and possible real-world missions.