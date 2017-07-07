July live-fire exercises at Fort Indiantown Gap

Photo By Sgt. Zane Craig | Fort Indiantown Gap hosts artillery training for Soldiers from the Pennsylvania...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Zane Craig | Fort Indiantown Gap hosts artillery training for Soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard and across the nation June 26, 2017. Fort Indiantown Gap is the only live-fire, maneuver military training facility in Pennsylvania, offering more than 17,000 acres and 140 training areas and facilities for year-round training. It annually supports 20,000 Pennsylvania National Guard personnel and more than 120,000 additional personnel from other branches of service, interagency partners at the federal, state and local level and multinational partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Fort Indiantown Gap is scheduled to host live-fire exercises during the month of July between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.



Exercises include demolitions training July 18, Bradley live-fire exercises July 24, and artillery live-fire training July 31 through August 3.



Fort Indiantown Gap announces training that is expected to result in increased noise levels as a courtesy to nearby residents. The training schedule is subject to change based on the military training mission.



Fort Indiantown Gap is the only live-fire, maneuver military training facility in Pennsylvania. It serves as headquarters to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard and offers more than 17,000 acres and 140 training areas and facilities for year-round training. The installation balances one of the region’s most ecologically diverse areas with a military mission that annually supports 20,000 Pennsylvania National Guard personnel and more than 120,000 additional personnel from other branches of service, multinational partners and interagency partners at the federal, state and local level.



Individuals may also call the installation’s community information line at 717-861-2007 to hear a recorded message with dates and times of community activities and training events.





