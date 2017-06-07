Military Sealift Command Ships Conduct Multi-Ship Replenishment-At-Sea During Talisman Saber 17

Courtesy Photo | 170706-N-ZL062-122 CORAL SEA (July 6, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170706-N-ZL062-122 CORAL SEA (July 6, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) prepare to receive cargo from the military sealift command underway replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) during a replenishment-at-sea and as part of Talisman Saber 17. Green Bay, part of a combined U.S. -Australia-New Zealand expeditionary strike group, is undergoing a series of scenarios that will increase naval proficiencies in operating against blue-water adversarial threats and in its primary mission of launching Marine forces ashore in the littorals. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S. -Australia bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S. -Australia alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah Myers/Released) see less | View Image Page

CORAL SEA (July 6, 2017)—Ships from a combined U.S.–Australia-New Zealand expeditionary strike group conducted a multi-ship replenishment-at-sea (RAS) and vertical replenishment (VERP) during Talisman Saber 17.



The strike group was undergoing a series of scenarios that will increase naval proficiencies in operating against blue-water adversarial threats and in its primary mission of launching Marine forces ashore in the littorals.

The amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), the amphibious assault USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), the military sealift command underway replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), the Royal Australian Navy frigate helicopter HMAS Anzac (FFH 150), and the military sealift command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) conducted the multi-ship RAS and VERP during Talisman Saber 17.



Talisman Saber 17 is a biennial U.S. -Australia bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S. -Australia alliance.



MSC operates approximately 120 non-combatant, civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.