(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Throwing into the cheap seats

    Team Army Field

    Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army Sgt. David Crook, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, hurls his discus toward the...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2017

    Story by Robert Whetstone 

    U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

    By Robert A. Whetstone
    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs

    CHICAGO - - If you were not at Soldier Field on July 5, you were in the wrong place and missed something special. U.S. Army Sgt. David Crook, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, strapped himself down in the seated discus competition of the Department of Defense Warrior Games, and made a throw that should have been on ESPN’s top ten best videos.

    There were many memorable throws during the field competition that fueled athletes to push and punish their bodies beyond what normal athletes would do. “I was hurting, but I kept throwing,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Roberts III, Warrior Transition Unit, Fort Carson, Colo. “I got injured on my fourth shot put.” Team Army Field coach Adriane Wilson and Roberts’ wife kept looking at him because they knew he was hurt. “That’s when I knew I better stop,” said Roberts.

    Several of the discus throws were clanging off the sideline walls in the stadium, causing the crowd to moan with delight. Seated throwers were near the middle of the Soldier Field turf tossing their discus toward the sideline. It is 33.6 meters to the sideline wall. “I saw a Navy athlete hit 29.33 (meters), so that was my target,” said Crook. “I can’t let Navy win!”

    Crook wound up and slung a toss that will be remembered for years to come. Others hit the sideline wall, but Crook disrespected his discus and jammed it into the third row of the Soldier Field seats. The stadium was pumped, and so was Crook. “I told my wife not to sit in the first three rows,” said Crook. “I didn’t want to hit anyone. It’s like a 2 kilogram (4.4 pound) Frisbee”

    Soldier Field will never be the same again; at least not until the ground crew comes out to repair the shot put divots in the grass and pieces of concrete several discus’ plowed out of the sideline walls.

    One moment that will definitely be remembered about this Warrior Games will be the day Sgt. Crook threw his discus into the cheap seats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2017
    Date Posted: 07.06.2017 18:39
    Story ID: 240327
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Throwing into the cheap seats, by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shooting
    Swimming
    Track and Field
    Archery
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    Wheelchair Basketball
    Adaptive Sports
    Sitting Volleyball
    Australian Defence Force
    United Kingdom Armed Forces
    DOD Warrior Games
    Warrior care policy
    AFW2 United Kingdom
    WCT
    Warrior Care and Transition
    2017WarriorGamesFeature
    2017 DoD Warrior Games
    TeamArmy Warrior Games 2017
    2017WarriorGames

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT