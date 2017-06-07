Athletes compete at 2017 Warrior Games Cycling event

CHICAGO – Warrior Athletes representing all branches of U.S. military, special operations, the United Kingdom, and Australia competed in cycling events as a part of the 2017 DoD Warrior games in Chicago, July 6.



The DoD Warrior Games provides a unique opportunity for wounded service members past and present to display their strength, determination and competitiveness by competing in a series of Paralympic events.

“It gives them a chance to show what they can do, instead of focusing on what they are told they can’t do because of their injuries. It’s amazing watching their journey and seeing them cross that finish line on their own,” said Kelly Flinn, Head Coach, U.S. Airforce Warrior Teams.



U.S. Airforce Master Sergeant Adam Faine, took gold in the 33-kilometer upright male event. “It’s taken a lot of training and hard work, those SOCOM guys are tough. I do a lot of local races and train with the U.S. Endurance Sports team to prepare the games,” he said.



The cycling competition consists of three waves, the 33-kilometer, 22-kilometer, and 11-kilometer races featuring a variety of cycles determined by the Warriors’ functional abilities.



Army Specialist David Snypes Jr, who rides a recumbent hand-cycle, has been training for the past 2 years. He stated he was honored to be a part of the games and compete with his fellow warrior athletes. “I was introduced to the recumbent cycle at Walter Reed after my first injury through the adaptive sports program. They weren’t going to let me sit around and get fat, so I ended up doing cycling and became good enough to qualify for the Warrior Games this year,” he said.



The DoD Warrior Games are an annual event allowing wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to compete in Paralympic-style sports including archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.

