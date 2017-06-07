Warrior Games bring about change for family mem

Courtesy Photo | Retired Sgt. 1st Class David Iuli gets a bit of last minute advice from his father-in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retired Sgt. 1st Class David Iuli gets a bit of last minute advice from his father-in -law retired Command Sgt. Major Tuli Malauulu before the shot put and discus competition during the 2017 Warrior Games in Chicago. The games is an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. Approximately 265 athletes representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, United Kingdom Armed Forces, and the Australian Defence Force will compete June 30 – July 8 in archery, cycling, track, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball. (U.S. Army photo by Annette P. Gomes) see less | View Image Page

By Annette P. Gomes

Warrior Care and Transition



Retired Command Sgt. Major Tuli Malauulu doesn't consider himself an emotional man, but watching his son-in-law retired Sgt. 1st Class David Iuli compete at the 2017 Warrior Games presents a different picture.



He's become like my own son. It's very emotional and I love to travel to see him compete," said Malauulu. "He knows I'm here in the stands and that's his motivation to keep going."



Iuli along with more than 250 athletes are in Chicago representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, United Kingdom Armed Forces, and the Australian Defence Force for bragging rights in archery, cycling, track, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball.



Malauulu served 30 years in the Army and says that the army has changed quite a bit for the better.



"I completely understand what these Soldiers are going through, I've been blessed, although I didn't have physical trauma, there are hidden wounds,” he said. “I know for many during my era the suicide rate was very high and that's why the army’s Warrior Care and Transition Program is important with opportunities such as the games and continuing education programs. This program creates a network for these guys and a sound support system. The program lets them know that they are not alone."



It's the emotional change in his son-in-law that strikes a chord with Malauulu.



"I see such a change in David since he began to compete in adaptive reconditioning sports, he simply became more alive and present. “It's a part of the healing process for many Soldiers,” Malauulu said. “My son-in-law understands that's he's very lucky, there are many Soldiers that didn't come home and have been severely injured. We as a family are very blessed, Dave came home."



Malauulu retired in 2009. On July 10, 2017, he will take on a new role as an instructor for Mission Command Training Branch at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas.