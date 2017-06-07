Volunteer Airmen: 60 Years of Service (1 of 7)

In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was beginning his second term, John H. Glenn broke the intercontinental speed record, Tennessee began

desegregation in public schools, and "West Side Story" made its debut on Broadway.



Sixty years ago Knoxville also became home to the 134th Fighter Interceptor Group-now known as the 134th Air Refueling Wing.



The men and women of the 134th have evolved for 60 years - proudly serving the Nation and the State of Tennessee in true Volunteer fashion. Since its inception, Airmen of the 134th have flown five different aircraft, contributed in every major American conflict from the Cold War to the Global War on Terror, and assisted Tennesseans during countless natural and man-made disasters.



This summer we begin our celebration as we remember the people, aircraft and missions associated with the 134th. Beginning this month and ending in December, we will highlight six eras the unit has transitioned through as we recall the legacy, contributions and memories from the Cold War, the Berlin Crisis, the Creek Party, Operations Desert Shield / Desert Storm and the Global War on Terror. Check out our Throwback Thursday posts on Facebook the second Thursday of each month to learn more about how the initial 134th Fighter Interceptor Group evolved to become the outstanding 134th Air Refueling Wing of today.

