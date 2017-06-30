Emory S. Land celebrates LGBT pride month

Land’s celebration included remarks by Executive Officer Cmdr. Robert Lopez, testimonials and a 5k run.



"I came into the Navy in 1986 and have seen several different policies in place," said Lopez.



"I’ve seen a lot of careers come to a close due to old rules. It is an honor and privilege to serve with so many great Sailors committed to defending our nation, our allies and our families back home. I’m happy to see LGBT Sailors finally not have to hide who they are for the sake of their military careers.”



The shipboard event gave Land Sailors a chance to show support for LGBT Pride Month and commemorate the progress made towards equality while highlighting the importance of diversity in U.S. military history.



"It’s a pleasure to hold a celebration for our LGBT Sailors, both current and former," said Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Mariaathea Hernandez, president of the diversity committee. "Not only has the military made monumental progress in its treatment of the LGBT community, but a long line of LGBT service members, many of whom had to conceal their orientations, served honorably throughout our country’s history and paved the way for those serving today."



Land Sailors spoke about their personal experiences as gay, lesbian and bisexual Sailors, as well as the difficulties transgender service members still face today.



"Our Navy has consistently been at the forefront of positive social change, and I could not be more proud,” said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Travis Beecher. "Although we can now look forward with our heads held high, knowing our Navy is one of the most inclusive and diverse navies in the world, we weren’t always able to say that. The estimated 51,000 service members discharged for perceived LGBT acts between 1941 and 1945 could not say that. The 13,000 service members discharged between 1993 and 2011 couldn’t say that…I can now stand here and say that I am a proud member of the LGBT community. I can now stand here and say that I openly serve in our Navy, and I could not be more proud.”



Participants at the ceremony celebrated the achievements and sacrifices of LGBT Sailors, past and present.



"As we reflect on the notable contributions and sacrifices that members of our community have made, for some the ultimate sacrifice, let us remember that today we stand here – altogether different, but together,” said Beecher.



Pride Month commemorates the events of June 1969 in New York known as the Stonewall riots, which are largely regarded as the beginning of the LGBT rights movement, and works to achieve equal opportunity and justice for LGBT Americans.



"I’m happy to serve in a Navy that is free of discrimination," said Lopez in closing. "Our Navy has made a lot of progress in ensuring fair treatment for all who are willing to serve, no matter their race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation. We couldn’t function without the assistance of each and every one of you. I’m proud to serve with all of you, and look forward to serving with you for years to come."



Military policy and legislation had previously prohibited gay individuals from serving and subsequently from serving openly.



Legislative policy enacted in 1993 continued the ban under which LGBT individuals were prohibited from serving, but it also prohibited investigation into a member's sexual orientation without suspicion. The policy was known as "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and was seen as a compromise between the two political viewpoints.



The “Don't Ask, Don't Tell Repeal Act of 2010” created a future pathway to allow the LGBT community to serve openly in the military.



The repeal could only take effect after sufficient certification that it would not harm military readiness followed by a 60-day waiting period. In early 2011, military leaders began issuing training plans for the expected repeal of the ban. A court order on July 6, 2011, required the Pentagon to immediately suspend the ban, which the government complied with. Prohibitions were entirely ended September 2011 after Congress voted to repeal the policy.

