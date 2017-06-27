Leaders, also Soldiers

On June 27 colonels, lieutenant colonels and sergeants major from the I Corps staff put that message to practical application when they foot marched three miles from North Fort Lewis to a pistol range just outside the gates of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash.

There, they qualified on their Beretta M9 pistols and received concurrent training - including Threat Awareness and Reporting Program, first aid and resiliency - to sharpen and maintain their Soldier skills.

I Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, participated in the training and said leaders and Soldiers under his command can expect more like it.

"This is an event that reinforces that we are a Corps that deploys, fights and wins," he said. "It doesn't matter what rank you are. We need to be trained in the basic combat fundamentals."

During TARP training, Soldiers learned how to identify possible sabotage and terrorist threats.

At the event’s medical training station, participants received training in how to properly apply a bandages and tourniquets.

"I am enjoying being out here," said event participant, Sgt. Maj. Robert Clark. "It's always good to fire off some rounds and stay familiar with your weapon. I hope that seeing us doing the same training will motivate Soldiers to do the best they can knowing there leadership gets out and does it also."

