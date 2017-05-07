(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy’s Top Leader to Speak at Naval Future Force S&T Expo

    Electromagnetic Railgun at Terminal Range

    Photo By John Williams | 170411-N-PO203-225 DAHLGREN, Va. (Apr. 11, 2017) The Office of Naval Research

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2017

    Story by Warren Duffie 

    Office of Naval Research

    ARLINGTON, Va.—Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, and Gen. Paul Selva, vice chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be among the keynote speakers at the Office of Naval Research’s (ONR) biennial 2017 Naval Future Force Science and Technology (S&T) Expo.

    Scheduled for Jul. 20-21, 2017, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., the Expo is the premier science and technology event for the Navy and Marine Corps, and is held every two years.

    The upcoming Expo will feature remarks by senior naval leaders and civilian innovators. These include Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh, commanding officer, Marine Corps Combat Development Command; Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island; Dr. Colin Parris, vice president of software research at General Electric; and Thomas Barnett, a military geostrategist and futurist.

    Rear Adm. David J. Hahn, chief of naval research (CNR), will deliver the Expo’s opening address.

    The Expo also will feature two major panel discussions. First, Dr. France A. Cordova, director of the National Science Foundation, will lead a discussion about career success and advancement opportunities for women in science and engineering. The second panel will involve Task Force Ocean, a new initiative to assess the state of ocean science in the Navy, including oceanographic infrastructure, technologies, technical workforce and how they are applied to naval operations.

    Attendees will have access to senior Navy and Marine Corps leadership and program officers to learn how to do business with ONR. The Expo also provides a forum for high-level speakers from across the Department of Defense and federal government to convey crucial information, opportunities and important announcements.

    In addition, finalists of the new CNR Concept Challenge will be announced at the Expo. Rear Adm. Hahn launched the challenge last month to solicit innovative ideas to support the Navy and Marine Corps of the future. More than 200 responses were submitted.

    The Expo also will feature updates on key programs, like the Electromagnetic Railgun, and showcase cutting-edge technology, including:

    The Naviator—This unmanned aerial-aquatic vehicle can switch from airborne to underwater operations and back again.
    Fuel-Efficient Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement Technology Demonstrator—Using improved engine and transmission calibrations, this system was developed to reduce the amount of fuel consumed by Marines Corps ground platforms.
    Draco Robotic Leg Prototype—This single-leg prototype will exhibit new levels of agility and efficiency in robotic legged locomotion for future naval missions.

    The Expo is co-sponsored by the American Society of Naval Engineers—the leading society for engineers, scientists and other professionals who design, develop, test and maintain naval and maritime ships, submarines and aircraft, and their associated systems and subsystems. For the latest information and speaker confirmations, visit https://www.onr.navy.mil/expo.

    ***

    What: The Naval Future Force S&T Expo is the Navy’s premier event to share information, discuss research opportunities, and build science and technology partnerships between the Navy and Marine Corps, industry and academia. Held every two years, the event draws thousands of attendees from around the world.

    When: Jul. 20-21, 2017

    Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Place NW, Washington, D.C., 20001

    To register: Visit http://www.navalengineers.org/Symposia/2017-Naval-Future-Force-Science-and-Technology-Expo.

    Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2017
    Date Posted: 07.06.2017
    Location: US
    This work, Navy’s Top Leader to Speak at Naval Future Force S&T Expo, by Warren Duffie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    To register: http://www.navalengineers.org/Symposia/2017-Naval-Future-Force-Science-and-Technology-Expo

