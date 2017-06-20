(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Application window opens for Air Force undergraduate flying training

    Application window opens for Air Force undergraduate flying training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2017

    Story by Kat Bailey 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    The board, set for Jan. 22-25, 2018, will consider active-duty officer applicants to attend training as early as spring 2018. Those interested in becoming a pilot, combat systems officer, remotely piloted aircraft pilot or air battle manager are encouraged to apply.

    “The Air Force continues to review opportunities to strengthen the force,” said Capt. Devin Stone, UFT board administrator. “Some initiatives are force-wide; others, such as encouraging eligible active-duty officers to partake in flying training, are more targeted. All have the same objective.”

    Stone said implementing these initiatives will strengthen the Air Force’s competitive position in the battle for top talent.

    All UFT applicants must be certified as physically qualified by Headquarters Air Education and Training command, Office of the Surgeon General, Physical Standards.

    Additional information about specific requirements, eligibility criteria, process and other details can be found on myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Select “Active Duty Officer” from the dropdown menu and search “UFT.”

    For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2017
    Date Posted: 07.06.2017 13:48
    Story ID: 240269
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    This work, Application window opens for Air Force undergraduate flying training, by Kat Bailey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    retraining
    AFPC
    flying training
    UFT

