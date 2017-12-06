(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFROTC accepting instructor, detachment commander applications for summer 2018

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2017

    Story by Kat Bailey 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Officers eligible for instructor slots include first lieutenants, captains or majors. Active-duty rated officers, line of the Air Force lieutenant colonels and majors selected for lieutenant colonel may apply for detachment commander positions.

    Guard and Reserve officers are eligible to apply for either position under the Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program.

    The application deadlines for detachment commanders and instructors are July 31 and Aug. 1, respectively.

    Additional eligibility criteria must be met for both career broadening leadership opportunities. Interested active-duty officers can search for eligibility and application procedures on myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/) using the keyword “AFROTC.” Guard and Reserve officers should use keyword “VLPAD.”

    There are still 39 instructor vacancies remaining for this summer which can be found on myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/) under the "Hot Jobs" listing.

    For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

