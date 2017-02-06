Air Force adds international affairs to Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program

Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program has added two...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program has added two international affairs specialties to the 2017 listing of opportunities. VLPAD gives certain Reserve and Guard Airmen the chance to serve on active duty for three years and one day while receiving active-duty benefits in order to meet increased Air Force mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder) see less | View Image Page

Added to the list of available special duty opportunities are Regional Affairs Strategist and Political-Military Affairs Strategist. These officers provide the Air Force with the required capability and depth in foreign-area expertise and language skills to successfully sustain coalitions, pursue regional stability and contribute to multinational operations.



The Military Personnel Exchange Program was also added as a special duty program. MPEP officers act as instruments by which the Air Force builds, sustains and expands international relationships that are critical enablers for the Expeditionary Air and Space Force.



The Air Force expanded VLPAD in April, adding 51 additional Air Force Specialty Codes for select air reserve component officers in rated, non-rated, Battlefield Airman and special duty options.



Enlisted air reserve component Airmen may also submit applications for more than 60 career fields, which include maintenance, aircrew operations, command control systems operations, personnel, aerospace medical services and medical lab technicians.



During their tour, the selected Airmen will receive active-duty benefits but remain on the Reserve Active Status List and meet Reserve promotion boards when eligible.



VLPAD information is available and continuously updated on myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Click the “Assignment” link on the left side from any Reserve or National Guard officer or enlisted page. Then select “Officer/Enlisted Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty Program” to find the complete VLPAD AFSC list, detailed eligibility criteria and application procedures for each specific VLPAD program.



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).



