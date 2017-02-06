Air Force adds international affairs to Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program

Added to the list of available special duty opportunities are Regional Affairs Strategist and Political-Military Affairs Strategist. These officers provide the Air Force with the required capability and depth in foreign-area expertise and language skills to successfully sustain coalitions, pursue regional stability and contribute to multinational operations.
The Military Personnel Exchange Program was also added as a special duty program. MPEP officers act as instruments by which the Air Force builds, sustains and expands international relationships that are critical enablers for the Expeditionary Air and Space Force.
The Air Force expanded VLPAD in April, adding 51 additional Air Force Specialty Codes for select air reserve component officers in rated, non-rated, Battlefield Airman and special duty options.
Enlisted air reserve component Airmen may also submit applications for more than 60 career fields, which include maintenance, aircrew operations, command control systems operations, personnel, aerospace medical services and medical lab technicians.
During their tour, the selected Airmen will receive active-duty benefits but remain on the Reserve Active Status List and meet Reserve promotion boards when eligible.
VLPAD information is available and continuously updated on myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Click the “Assignment” link on the left side from any Reserve or National Guard officer or enlisted page. Then select “Officer/Enlisted Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty Program” to find the complete VLPAD AFSC list, detailed eligibility criteria and application procedures for each specific VLPAD program.
For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).
– 30 –
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2017 13:48
|Story ID:
|240263
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force adds international affairs to Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program, by Kat Bailey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT