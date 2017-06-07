Business, unfinished -- Soldier resumes pursuit of martial arts gold after 16-year hiatus

Photo By Terrance Bell | Staff Sgt. Daniel Tate, Company A, 832nd Ordnance Battalion, works on his kicks during...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Staff Sgt. Daniel Tate, Company A, 832nd Ordnance Battalion, works on his kicks during a training session. The 40-year-old, whose military obligations has previously prevented him from committing to competition, has re-committed himself to the goal of earning national prominence in taekwondo. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (July 6, 2017) -- “What if?” is a question rooted in the pondering of possibility and opportunity, or quite simply, what might have been if he had continued to pursue a goal.



It can haunt and pester one well into old age in the form of regret or ignite an aspiration to either take up the pursuit again or work toward a goal commensurate with the former.



For Staff Sgt. Daniel Tate, it’s a thought that has loomed since his enlistment in 2001, just as he was perched upon the prospect of success in his pursuit of martial arts magnificence.



“I was really close to winning nationals before I came into the Army,’ said the 40-year-old Minneapolis native. “It’s just one of those things that’s always kind of stuck in the back of my mind.”



Of course, active duty military service requires tunnel vision and leaves little room for much else like the pursuit of martials arts gold, said the Alpha Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion Soldier.



“Throughout my military career, I really had a difficult time trying to get back to it, trying to get support to compete in tournaments and getting time for training because it was always ‘mission first,’ ‘mission first,’” he said.



So, the question still lingers: What if Tate had not joined the ranks? Would he have gone on to earn titles or a spot on the Olympic team? Who knows? He is probably the only person who could come close to providing answers. They have, however, rekindled in him what he considers “unfinished business.”



“When I was in Texas (Fort Hood), my last duty station, I started training in martial arts again, and for about a year-and-a half I was competing and training,” said the 1st-degree black belt. “Just when the coach was like,‘Hey, you’re still pretty good, and you should try and start again,’ I thought about it but got deployed to the Republic of (South) Korea.”



Korea is the birthplace of taekwondo and Tate’s art of focus. When he was exposed to the culture and art in the Asian country, he became somewhat of a time traveler, reminiscing about 2001 in an attempt to recapture the moments and answer the questions. As a result, he has been training as hard as time allows.



“I started taking combat hapkido since I got to Virginia about nine months ago (at the Tactical Martial Arts Academy in Richmond),” he said. “It’s basically a self-defense art that focuses on pressure points, joint locks and submissions. It’s the basis for hapkido and many other martial arts. I also have taken kickboxing for a while as well.”



Tate tested his skills earlier this year at the AAU Virginia District Championship in Fredericksburg. Fighting in the middleweight age 33-42 division, no contestants were entered, so Tate was moved to the 18-32 age group.



“It went really well,” he said. “I got first place. It was an exhibition match because obviously there was no one in my division, but I won that match 10-4 so I was pretty pleased with the outcome.”



Tate also competed at the North American Sport Taekwondo Association Nationals last month in Harrison, Ark. All of those entered in Tate’s age division sustained injuries in earlier matches and therefore could not compete. He again was moved to the 18-32 year-old-division, this time fighting as a heavyweight.



“Some of the guys were bigger than me, some were stronger and they were half my age, but that also went pretty well,” said Tate.



Tate earned a second place, “walking away with a medal and getting some good experience,” he said. It was a substantial achievement, considering the last time he competed was 2001, just before signing up for the Army.



“On some levels it was difficult, obviously because the sport continuously evolves,” he said. “I did try to keep up by watching (and studying) it on television. Also, sparring in class helped me get back up to speed in addition to researching the rules.”



There were a few psychological hurdles issues that can only be overcome as a result of more competition, but Tate said he was physically up-to-par. Participating in combat cross country – running cross country as a team and doing so in uniform and boots – was a fitness staple over much of his military career.



“It kept me in shape,” he said.



In addition to renewing himself for competition, Tate said his job as a welding instructor didn’t make it any easier.



“It was quite a challenge getting up at 3 a.m. and having to be at work sometimes by 4 or 5 a.m.,” he said. “You’re with the students all day – you have to march them, pick them up, get them to chow and march them back. It just takes up all your time.”



Tate is not overzealous about competing again. He is still a Soldier, has a wife and is not getting any younger. “I’m not going to push myself too far past my capabilities,” he said, “but it’s good to challenge yourself and see what you can do. You just have to realize anything is possible and never give up on your dreams.



“At the same time, once you get to that point to where you are past that, you need to realize it and move on,” Tate continued. “So far I’ve been more successful than I could’ve ever hoped.”



Tate endeavors to ride his success all the way to the All Army trial camp for next year, compete for the Army in the Armed Forces tournament, and, finally, represent the United States in the International Military Sports Council tournament.



If he succeeds, he can put to rest any lingering questions about what might have been and grow old knowing he attempted to fulfill a long-held aspiration.