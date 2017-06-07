Knowing your BAH

Service members stationed in the United States receive a benefit called "Basic Allowance for Housing” per month to alleviate housing expenses based on their rank, location and dependent status when government-owned quarters aren’t available.



BAH rates adjust each year based on the local area’s housing market rates, which allows members to match or keep up with the cost of civilian rentals in the ever changing real estate markets.



“Airmen receive BAH to secure a domicile if they don’t live on base in government quarters,” said Senior Airman Jacob Phillips, 92nd Comptroller Squadron military pay technician. “Even though we have privatized housing at Fairchild, everyone still receives BAH, which they have an allotment set up that sends the money straight to Balfour Beatty, a U.S. residential real estate company we have on base.”



The allowance is calculated and surveyed not just for housing, but also for utilities, renters insurance and other housing expenses, he added.



As far as rates are involved, the Per Diem, Travel and Transportation Allowance Committee base those results in setting the base’s BAH periodically.



“The PDTATAC review particular zip codes around the local area and calculate the average cost of rent and utilities,” Phillips said. “Rates are based on how the area reacts to the base and the growth of the community.”



At the end of the day, living within your means is something to keep in mind when searching for a place to live, Phillips added. As people might not be aware that BAH exists to secure service members a place to live, and is not necessarily for buying a home.



For more information about BAH rates, contact the Finance office at (509) 247-3748.

