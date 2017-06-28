THREE-PEAT! 106th Financial Management Support Unit Soldier wins Regimental Soldier of the Year for third year in a row

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Honorat Guidi, a Financial Management technician from Bravo Detachment, 106th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Honorat Guidi, a Financial Management technician from Bravo Detachment, 106th Financial Management Support Unit, is presented the Nathan Towson Medallion for earning the Fiscal Year 2017 Finance Regimental Soldier of the Year. The award is presented by Col. Eric Zellars and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Annie L. Walker of the U.S. Army Financial Management School on May 12, 2017. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – Spc. Honorat Guidi, a financial management technician from Bravo Detachment, 106th FMSU was named 2017 Regimental Soldier of the Year, May 12 during the annual Regimental Finance Ball.



Col. Eric Zellars, commandant and Command Sgt. Maj. Annie L. Walker, of the U.S. Army Financial Management School, presented Guidi with the Nathan Townson Medallion.



“I have been motivated and groomed by my NCOs and fellow Soldiers from the day I arrived in the detachment to compete in boards and strive for excellence,” Guidi said. “This has been my driving force behind achieving this goal. Their dedicated support enabled me to successfully balance my daily obligations while continuously preparing for boards.”



The Nathan Towson Medallion recognizes exceptional achievements and exemplary service of members of the Regiment. This award is given to those individuals who have embodied the values of the Regiment through an established record of excellence.



Guidi won quarterly and annual boards with Bravo Detachment and with Headquarters, 106th FMSU, and ultimately competed at the Regimental level. He was selected from five other finalists who were in attendance at the ball.



“Specialist Guidi worked extremely hard to prepare for the board while still performing his assigned duties,” Sgt. 1st Class DeNedra Hodge, Bravo Detachment Sergeant said. “In the end, his superb work ethic and willpower paid off. Specialist Guidi has proven, without a doubt, that he is ready to join the NCO Corps. I mean, what else can I say? Guidi is every leader’s dream Soldier.”



Guidi currently works in the Military Pay Section with the daily mission of providing pay support to more than 8,000 service members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community and the greater U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz.



This marks the third year in a row that a finance Soldier assigned to the 106th FMSU, 16th STB, 16th SB has received this distinguished award. Spc. Othmane Messouli from Bravo Detachment, 106th FMSU and Spc. Christelle Ajifackbasso from Alpha Detachment, 106th FMSU in Grafenwoehr, Germany won in 2016 and 2015, respectively.



Guidi is a native of Benin – a country along the western coast of Africa -- and enlisted in the Army from Tampa, Florida through the Military Accessions Vital to National Interest (MAVNI) program, August 2016. He attended basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Kaiserslautern, Germany is his first duty assignment, and he hopes to attend the Army’s Ranger school and to continue his craft by supporting an Army Ranger Regiment.