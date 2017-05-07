Wounded Warriors Compete Using "Throwing Chairs"

By Mass Communication Seaman Jonathon Word

(CHICAGO) July 5, 2017 The 2017 Wounded Warrior Games continued today with field events at Soldier Field in Chicago. Events included standing and seated shot put and standing and seated discus. Unique to this event is the use of “throwing chairs” that enable athletes with balance problems or functional difficulties to not only participate, but to compete at a high level of performance.

“Typically, the coaches like us to concentrate on explosive weight training,” said Air Force veteran and Warrior Games gold medal winning seated discus competitor, Heather Carter. “We also train by going out and simulating the motion by really concentrating on sitting in an immobile chair and practicing the throws every day at least two to three hours. There’s no limitations except for the ones you mentally put on yourself,” she added.

The throwing chairs are secured to the ground using stakes and ratcheted tie-downs. Seat and backrest height, seat locking swivel and leg rest location are elements that assist the athlete to overcome challenges including stiffness, range of motion, and balance.

“They would not be able to throw standing, so the chair provides that stability for them,” said Erica Wheeler, the head track and field coach for the Air Force Wounded Care Program. “It can look a little different depending on how much function that athlete has. During seated throws the same mechanics apply but now you have to assess each individual athlete and their level of function and then get creative. It’s really not that different, if you can coach standing you can coach sitting,” she said.

More than 250 wounded warrior athletes are participating in this year’s Warrior Games in Chicago. Track and Archery competition is complete, with medals earned and new records set by competitors. Upcoming events include sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, and swimming. The games wrap-up July 8 with closing ceremonies at the Navy Pier.

