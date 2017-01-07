NECC Recognizes its Civilian of the Month for July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) announced the selection of its July Civilian of the Month, June 30.

Ted Segida, who is from Homestead, Pennsylvania, is assigned to N6 NetOps Branch and serves as the NECC Atlantic Forces’ senior deputy customer technical representative for Navy and Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) and One Net services, is appreciative of the recognition.

“This is the second time I have been recognized as NECC Civilian of the Month,” said Segida, who was recognized as Civilian of the Month in 2014. “It gives me great pride that my leadership has recognized me for my contributions to NECC as a whole.”

Segida has served as a network operations manager at NECC since 2013 and is responsible for providing guidance and management to all NECC commands within the U.S. Fleet Forces area of responsibility for all NMCI and One Net services.

“Well done to Mr. Segida,” said Nancy Harned, Executive Director, NECC. “Ted coordinates and manages services for 11,800 NMCI and One Net users to include completing service orders, technology refresh schedules, hardware and software deliveries, user moves and accounts, and provides training and trouble call assistance to the force Assistance deputy customer technical representatives at NECC subordinate commands.”

Segida also serves as the technical lead for planning and delivery of all network and telecommunications infrastructure for all facility upgrades and new construction for the Type Command.

NECC is an enduring warfighting force providing sea-to-shore and inland operating environment capabilities across the full range of military operations that is focused on delivering combat effective expeditionary forces ready for worldwide operations now and into the future.

