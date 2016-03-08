258th MCT cases colors for deployment

Soldiers from 258th Movement Control Team, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade held a guidon furling ceremony Aug. 3 at the Tominac Hunter Army Airfield Gym.

The ceremony was in preparation for the company’s nine-month deployment to Kuwait that will begin later this month.

The Soldiers from the 258th MCT spent several months training for the deployment. The training included live-fire exercises and completing missions with the Aerial Port of Debarkation and the Army Defense Ammunition Center.

“I am very confident,” said Capt. Alex J. Sepulveda, 258th MCT commander. “We trained a lot to get to this point, so I think we are ready to deploy.”

The company’s mission will be to operate as an area manager of ground, air, rail and sea movement operations, so the deployment will be focused on tracking and scheduling the movement of cargo and hazardous declarations in and out of the Kuwait area, said Col. Jered P. Helwig, the commander of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade.

“They’re going to do great,” Helwig said. “I think they’re well-trained, they’re well-led, and they’re experienced.”

This will be the seventh deployment for the 258th MCT since 2002. Other deployments include one in support of Operation Bright Star, four in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and one in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

