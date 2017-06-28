Library hosts rededication ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm | Col. Matthew Leard, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, Jeannette Tross, niece of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm | Col. Matthew Leard, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, Jeannette Tross, niece of Maj. Ardis Crumpton, and Chief Master Sgt. Steve Nichols, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, cut the ribbon at the Mitchell Memorial Library rededication ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., June 28, 2017. The rededication celebrated the 60th anniversary of when the library was named after Lt. Col. Kirk Mitchell, aircraft commander on a mission from Wake Island to Yokota Air Base, Japan. The aircraft was lost 160 miles off the coast of Japan and never found. The 10-personnel crew and 57 passengers all died in the crash. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 60th Air Mobility Wing held a rededication ceremony at the Mitchell Memorial Library June 28.



The rededication celebrated the 60th anniversary of when the library was named after Lt. Col. Kirk Mitchell June 27, 1957.



“It’s important to remember our history,” said Lanora Cox, 60th Force Support Squadron Mitchell Memorial Library librarian. “When they did the dedication ceremony in 1957, it really pulled the community together after such a huge loss.”



Mitchell was the 55th Air Transport Squadron commander and aircraft commander of the C-97 Stratofreighter on a mission from Wake Island to Yokota Air Base, Japan, when it crashed off the coast of Japan, March 22, 1957. The 10 person crew, along with 57 passengers, all died in the crash.



When the crew was 160 miles out, they made their last position report. The last that was ever heard from the crew was their alpha-one call, meaning all systems were good and they had enough fuel, said Col. Matthew Leard, 60th AMW vice commander.



“When they went overdue, it kicked off a nine-day search,” said Leard. “70 aircraft and 10 ships covered a 30,000 square mile area. They never found the crew.”



Three months after the accident, Travis AFB dedicated the library in memory of Mitchell and his crew.



That day, 2,000 Airmen marched in a parade, said Leard. The plaque that was hung, still hangs inside the library when it was dedicated.

Leard gave a quote from President Theodore Roosevelt.



“‘Never throughout history has a man who lived a life of ease left a name worth remembering,’” said Leard. “These men were worth remembering. They still are, and I hope we remember them for another 60 years.”



Jeanette Tross, whose aunt was married to Maj. Ardis Crumpton, second in command for the mission, was also in attendance.