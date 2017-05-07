Final Welcome Home to NH Vietnam Veterans

The fifth and final New Hampshire Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony was held at the Alvirne High School gymnasium in Hudson, New Hampshire on June 18, 2017.



“Thirty-five percent of the veterans who live in New Hampshire are from the Vietnam era,” said Maj. Gen. William N. Reddel III, the adjutant general of the New Hampshire National Guard. “Many of them are now in their late 60s and 70s and that’s why we are here in Hudson today, to bring the ceremony to you, welcome you home and provide a helping hand if you need it”.



According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, nine million Americans served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the period of the Vietnam War. Approximately eight million Vietnam veterans are living today, with 35,792 living in New Hampshire.



Veterans of all branches, supporters, their families, New Hampshire Gov. Chris T. Sununu, the state’s congressional delegation, and other professional veteran organizations were in attendance.



This event, which also provides resources for veterans, is an offshoot of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, a program under the Department of Defense.



“For the past four years, we have honored 46,000 of New Hampshire’s sons and daughters who answered their nation’s call to service,” said Sununu. “We’ve gathered each year to recognize and remember that our Vietnam veterans’ selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten. On behalf of the State of New Hampshire, welcome home.”



Reddel envisioned the ceremonies would be held in five locations throughout New Hampshire to ensure as many Vietnam veterans as possible could attend.



The first event, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, was held on March 30, 2013, in Concord; the second was held on April 5, 2014, in Whitefield; the third was held on April 18, 2015, at Pease Air National Guard Base; and the fourth was held on April 2, 2016, in Hanover.



Former New Hampshire Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander, David Ouellette of Pelham, New Hampshire, served in the Air Force from 1967-1971 as a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress tail gun maintainer.



During the war, Ouellette was assigned to the 307th Bombardment Wing at U-Tapao Air Base, Thailand and also served at Kadena Air Base, Japan as well as Anderson Air Force Base, Guam for temporary duty.



This was the fourth welcome home event Ouellette has attended.



“Events like this make me feel appreciated and wanted compared to how we were treated when we came home,” said Ouellette. “It’s really great to come to these [events] to renew old friendships and make new ones.”



Ouellette wasn’t the only veteran to voice an appreciation for this event.



In 1970, Norman Page Sr. was an Air Force aircraft maintenance instructor teaching members of the South Vietnamese air force at Nha Trang, Republic South Vietnam as part of the U.S. government’s Vietnamization program. Vietnamization was the gradual plan to turn control over the war to South Vietnam by training and equipping their military.



Page retired from the Air Force in 1978 as a master sergeant.



“I think this is the greatest event to honor Vietnam Veterans,” said Page. “I’d go back in the service in a heartbeat, even at my age, 78. It’s just an honor to be here.”



His brother John Page, a retired Air Force master sergeant, left the service in 1990 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



In 1970, he was assigned to the 412th Munitions Maintenance Squadron, in the 12th Tactical Fighter Wing as an F-4 Phantom II weapons loader at Phu Cat Air Base, Republic of Vietnam.



“I love these events and wish they’d continue them,” said Page. “I’m proud of what I did and it’s good to be around people who were there.”



The brothers currently reside in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, and serve as members of VFW Post 5245.



“Our Vietnam vets don’t long for a hero’s welcome but would have appreciated a warm embrace, a simple thank you and welcome home,” said Reddel. “So from the current generation of warrior, thank you and welcome home.”



For more information on the Vietnam War and The United States Of America Vietnam War Commemoration please visit the website: www.vietnamwar50th.com

