NME good stewards of taxpayer dollars, fiscal accountability a priority

Navy Medicine East’s Jamie Carter, financial management analyst, recently received the Assistant Secretary of the Navy’s 2016 Financial Management Award for the Individual Financial Management Certification category.



Across the region, Navy Medicine East personnel in resource management have received numerous awards in financial readiness.



“Our resource management teams continue to play vital roles in supporting the Navy and Marine Corps readiness,” said Gavin Wente, deputy chief of staff for resource management, Navy Medicine East. “They oversee and help maintain the fiscal accountability for military treatment facilities and public health activities across the eastern hemisphere, and these accolades attest to their expertise.”



Other Assistant Secretary of the Navy’s 2016 Financial Management awardees across the region were: Lelet Garcia, financial management associate, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, for Outstanding Trainee category (echelon 3 and below); and Alice Stefanini, deputy comptroller, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, for the Lifetime Achievement category (echelon 3 and below).



Along with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy’s awards, the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery has also recognized the superior financial readiness across the region. John Ochieng, comptroller and director for resource management, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, received the Budget Analyst of the Year award. NME’s own Deputy Chief of Staff Wente, received Comptroller of the Year Award. And earlier this year, the NME Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) Department was recognized as the Audit Financial Team for the Navy Medicine enterprise; and Lt. Cmdr. Jodi Phillips, NME FIAR department head, was honored with the Department of Navy’s Financial Management and Comptroller Award for her outstanding achievement in fiscal readiness and management.



These awards underscore how NME is leading the way in financial readiness. In fact, NME’s FIAR Team is rolling out a new electronic document management system to improve audit readiness more broadly.



With this forward thinking system, staff won’t need extra time to pull out files, and shuffle through and scan them when audits take place. It saves manpower hours by better utilizing time, and it cuts back on printers, paper and storage space; which clearly equates to saving taxpayer dollars.



This new document management system will assist in the completion of the more than 70 scheduled and numerous other unscheduled audits NME conducts each year.



NME oversees the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients—including the Tidewater Military Health System which brings together McDonald Army Health Center, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and U.S. Air Force Hospital Langley. Plus, its public health activities extend globally.

