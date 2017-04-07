Team Army takes the windy city by storm

Courtesy Photo | Members of Team Army take a team photo at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. on July 4th....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of Team Army take a team photo at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. on July 4th. Team Army is participating in the DOD Warrior Games, an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. Approximately 265 athletes representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, United Kingdom Armed Forces, and the Australian Defence Force will compete June 30 – July 8 in archery, cycling, track, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball. (U.S. Army photo by Annette P. Gomes) see less | View Image Page

By Annette P. Gomes

CHICAGO - Not even the bright shining sun could match the smiles on the faces of Team Army as they entered Wrigley Field.



More than 50 Team Army Soldier-athletes and a Navy battle buddy/special guest attended a meet and greet with the 2017 Chicago Cubs.



For most, the meeting was a dream come true.



“This is so surreal. Growing up in Louisiana, I watched the Cubs play on WGN. To be here and see the marquis and the ivy, this is just awesome,” said Capt. Nathan Schaffield.



“I can’t believe I’m here and this is actually happening, I am completely blown away,” added Staff Sgt. Megan Grudzinski.



As cellphones clicked and television camera crews rolled, pitchers Carl Edwards, Jr., Justin Grimm and Eddie Butler shook hands, signed autographs and took selfies with those in attendance.



Invited special guest Petty Officer 1st Class and Chicago native Ryan Shannon sports a special tattoo dedicated to his beloved Chicago Cubs.



“This is one of those once in life time experiences for me, Team Army really hooked me up,” Shannon said. “It just shows the camaraderie between the branches. They didn’t have to invite me, but they knew what a big life-long Chicago Cubs fan I am and this is just really special and I’m so excited.”



The servicemen and women are in Chicago for the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games.



The DOD Warrior Games are an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. Approximately 265 athletes representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, United Kingdom Armed Forces, and the Australian Defence Force.



“On behalf of the Cubs organization, we are so honored to host the wounded warriors and their families. Their service to our country is incredible, go Team Army” said, Keri Blackwell, Assistant Director of Community Affairs for the Cubs.



As Sgt. 1st Class David Iuli left Wrigley Field, he summed up the day’s events. “It’s the 4th of July, it doesn’t get any better than this.”