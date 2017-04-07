Georgia Army National Guard Aviators in the Fight Against ISIS

Detachments of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion held their first yellow-ribbon reintegration event Saturday marking the first time the Soldiers had been together since returning from their mission of medical evacuation support in the fight against ISIS.



The Georgia Guardsmen deployed to five locations in four Middle Eastern countries in June, 2016. Over the next ten months, the Georgia Guardsmen of 1-111 GSAB, flying the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, executed more than 200 medical evacuation missions over a wide geographic area.



“As soon as we arrived, our detachments spread out across the theater,” said Capt. Alfredo Matos, commander of the Georgia Guard detachments. “We were everywhere.”



The Georgia Guard detachments are part of the 1-111th GSAB based in Florida. While overseas, the 1-111th GSAB was assigned to the 77th Combat Aviation Brigade of the Arkansas National Guard.



As the MEDEVAC unit for the 77th CAB, The Georgia Guard detachments flew more than 2,000 combat hours in support of conventional, unconventional and host-nation coalition forces. During the deployment, support personnel executed twelve helicopter phase inspections ensuring safe operation throughout the deployment and transferred more than 500,000 gallons of fuel to keep the aircraft flying.



“I am very proud of what our Guardsmen accomplished “Said Col. Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command. “Our Soldiers and leaders were instrumental in supporting both the train and assist mission in Iraq as well as the coalition fight against ISIS.”



In 2011, the 1-111th deployed to Iraq and performed medical evacuation missions as part of Operation New Dawn. They were among the last troops to leave Iraq in 2012.

