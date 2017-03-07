CPT Aaron Pucetas, Commander HSC, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss
Hometown: Spartanburg ,South Carolina
1st Lt. Carlos Valencia, Executive Officer, HSC, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss
Hometown: Austin, Texas
PV2 Bryce Jones, Food Service Specialist, HSC, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss
Hometown: Fort Bliss, Texas
Specialist Marie Gilles, Chaplain Assistant, 496 CAV Task Force SABER, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
CPT Connie Thomas, Behavioral Health Psychiatrist with the 254 medical Detachment
Hometown: Monterey, California
Specialist Terrence Gray
Occupation: US Army Signal Corps
Hometown: Rocky Mount, North Carolina
Unit: 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas
Private First Class Ruben Gamez
Occupation: US Army Signal Corps
Unit: 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas
Hometown: San Diego, Texas
|07.03.2017
|07.04.2017 01:44
|240037
|ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IQ
This work, 4th of July Greetings from the 1st Armored Division, by SFC Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
