(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4th of July Greetings from the 1st Armored Division

    ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IRAQ

    07.03.2017

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Veasley 

    1st Armored Division

    CPT Aaron Pucetas, Commander HSC, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss

    Hometown: Spartanburg ,South Carolina

    1st Lt. Carlos Valencia, Executive Officer, HSC, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss

    Hometown: Austin, Texas

    PV2 Bryce Jones, Food Service Specialist, HSC, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss

    Hometown: Fort Bliss, Texas


    Specialist Marie Gilles, Chaplain Assistant, 496 CAV Task Force SABER, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss

    Hometown: Orlando, Florida


    CPT Connie Thomas, Behavioral Health Psychiatrist with the 254 medical Detachment

    Hometown: Monterey, California


    Specialist Terrence Gray

    Occupation: US Army Signal Corps

    Hometown: Rocky Mount, North Carolina

    Unit: 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas



    Private First Class Ruben Gamez

    Occupation: US Army Signal Corps

    Unit: 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas

    Hometown: San Diego, Texas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2017
    Date Posted: 07.04.2017 01:44
    Story ID: 240037
    Location: ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IQ 
    Hometown: MONTEREY, CA, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: ROCKY MOUNT, NC, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, TX, US
    Hometown: SPARTANBURG, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July Greetings from the 1st Armored Division, by SFC Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iraq
    Liberation
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    1st Armored Division Forward

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT