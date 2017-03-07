SNE Promotes NHC Corpus Christi FNP

Photo By William Love | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (June 30, 2017) Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi Senior...... read more read more Photo By William Love | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (June 30, 2017) Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi Senior Nurse Executive (SNE), Capt. Kimberly Taylor, and Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Lt. Brittany Garza with her husband, Jose Garza, during her promotion ceremony at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Protestant Chapel June 30. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill W. Love/RELEASED) 170630-N-KF478-012 see less | View Image Page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi Senior Nurse Executive (SNE), Capt. Kimberly Taylor, promoted Lt. Brittany Garza, family nurse practitioner (FNP), June 30.



Garza, a native of Port Lavaca, Texas, reported to NHC Corpus Christi nearly four weeks ago and is assigned to Medical Home Port.



“It is always a privilege to participate in the promotion ceremony of an officer especially a Nurse Corps officer and I was honored to be able to celebrate this milestone in her Naval career, “ said Taylor. “Lieutenant Garza brings a vast array of knowledge and skills vital to Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi's mission. We look forward to having her on our team and know that she will provide the highest quality care to our beneficiaries.”



This is Garza’s first assignment in the Navy.



Garza earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Tech University in 2010.



After completing her FNP requirements at Texas A&M in Corpus Christi in 2015, Garza worked at the Family Clinic in Katy, Texas for two years.



Garza is a direct commission as a FNP, and she was commissioned as lieutenant junior grade at Navy Recruiting District Houston April 7, 2017.



“I wanted to have a profession that allowed me to do two things: help people and keep advancing my knowledge. Nursing allows me to do both. I've enjoyed it and am thrilled at the places nursing is taking me,” said Garza.



NHC Corpus Christi and its Naval Branch Health Clinics (NBHC) located in Kingsville and Fort Worth, Texas provide ambulatory care services to over 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the Command's detachment in San Antonio provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus at Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors (WII) at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC).